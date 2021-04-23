U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.67% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.67%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.67%, while the index gained 1.09%, and the index climbed 1.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.56% or 8.48 points to trade at 339.33 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 1.90% or 1.16 points to end at 62.09 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was up 1.90% or 2.80 points to 150.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 5.35% or 3.35 points to trade at 59.22 at the close. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.07% or 4.75 points to end at 224.51 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 1.94% or 2.85 points to 144.31.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.71% to 564.21, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was up 7.72% to settle at 9.91 and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.03% to close at 89.15.

The worst performers were Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.86% to 132.10 in late trade, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.35% to settle at 59.22 and Clorox Co (NYSE:) which was down 3.35% to 188.53 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 56.94% to 4.4100, Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 56.62% to settle at 2.130 and Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.76% to close at 17.9700.

The worst performers were Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.97% to 6.85 in late trade, Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 17.87% to settle at 12.27 and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 14.58% to 2.0500 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2401 to 630 and 97 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2372 rose and 789 declined, while 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 8.71% or 45.22 to 564.21. Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.72% or 0.71 to 9.91. Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.03% or 5.07 to 89.15. Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 24.97% or 2.28 to 6.85. Shares in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 56.62% or 0.770 to 2.130. Shares in Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 17.87% or 2.67 to 12.27.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 7.38% to 17.33.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.31% or 5.55 to $1776.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.17% or 0.72 to hit $62.15 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.07% or 0.70 to trade at $66.10 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.68% to 1.2096, while USD/JPY fell 0.06% to 107.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.57% at 90.800.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR