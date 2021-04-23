U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.67% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.67%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.67%, while the index gained 1.09%, and the index climbed 1.44%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.56% or 8.48 points to trade at 339.33 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 1.90% or 1.16 points to end at 62.09 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) was up 1.90% or 2.80 points to 150.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 5.35% or 3.35 points to trade at 59.22 at the close. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.07% or 4.75 points to end at 224.51 and American Express Company (NYSE:) was down 1.94% or 2.85 points to 144.31.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.71% to 564.21, Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was up 7.72% to settle at 9.91 and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which gained 6.03% to close at 89.15.

The worst performers were Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.86% to 132.10 in late trade, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 5.35% to settle at 59.22 and Clorox Co (NYSE:) which was down 3.35% to 188.53 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 56.94% to 4.4100, Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 56.62% to settle at 2.130 and Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 36.76% to close at 17.9700.

The worst performers were Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.97% to 6.85 in late trade, Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 17.87% to settle at 12.27 and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 14.58% to 2.0500 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2401 to 630 and 97 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2372 rose and 789 declined, while 103 ended unchanged.

Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 8.71% or 45.22 to 564.21. Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.72% or 0.71 to 9.91. Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.03% or 5.07 to 89.15. Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 24.97% or 2.28 to 6.85. Shares in Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 56.62% or 0.770 to 2.130. Shares in Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 17.87% or 2.67 to 12.27.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 7.38% to 17.33.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.31% or 5.55 to $1776.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 1.17% or 0.72 to hit $62.15 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.07% or 0.70 to trade at $66.10 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.68% to 1.2096, while USD/JPY fell 0.06% to 107.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.57% at 90.800.