U.S. gymnast Simone Biles joins Gap’s Athleta, ends Nike deal

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has signed up with Gap Inc’s Athleta brand for a new apparel partnership, ending an almost six-year deal with Nike Inc.

The 24-year-old Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, said in an Instagram post on Friday that she wanted to partner with a brand that shares her “passion to help girls rise and own their limitless potential.”

“They are committed to diversity and inclusion, which was really important for me to see in a partner,” she said.

Athleta, founded in 1998 as a brand for female athletes, said it plans to co-create an activewear line with Biles and design other signature products.

The brand has also pledged to support Biles’ post-Tokyo Olympics gymnastics tour that she is planning to mount herself, rather than the usual tour backed by governing body USA Gymnastics, according https://www.wsj.com/articles/simone-biles-gymnastics-nike-athleta-11619140549?mod=latest_headlines to the Wall Street Journal.

Biles had previously said she would retire after the Tokyo Olympics this year but has hinted at reconsidering, according https://www.barrons.com/articles/nxp-semiconductors-acquisition-makes-sense-samsung-51618937427 to French media.