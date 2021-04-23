U.S. Consulting With India on Virus But Isn’t Offering Vaccines

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. is consulting with India about a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the country but so far isn’t offering to share vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is providing technical assistance to India as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly in the country, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a briefing Friday for reporters.

India reported 332,730 cases on Friday alone, breaking a global record that the country had set only a day earlier. Yet there are signs that the actual death toll could be even higher, as bodies pile up at crematoriums and burial grounds around the country.

The outbreak in India adds to pressure on President Joe Biden to provide vaccines to other countries. Biden has said the U.S. won’t begin sending doses abroad until it has sufficient supply at home.

The ultimate solution is sharing vaccines with India, said Fauci, . It’s not yet clear how effective vaccines are against variants there, said Fauci, who also is a Covid-19 adviser to Biden.

“But we’re assuming, clearly, that they need vaccines,” Fauci said. “It is a dire situation that we’re trying to help in any way we can. We just have to see how things go and obviously they need to get their people vaccinated because that’s the only way we’re going to turn that around.”