U.S. CDC probes new death, hospitalization after J&J vaccine shots – officials

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating the death of an Oregon woman and the hospitalization of another in Texas after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said.

The incidents come as advisers to the CDC are set to meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of the single-dose vaccine, while senior health officials prepare for a green light.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had said on Monday the agency was reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received the shot, in addition to those that led to a pause in its use.

The CDC notified Oregon about the incident on Tuesday and Texas on Wednesday, the two states’ health officials said.

The Oregon woman, who is in her 50s, received the vaccine before the pause order on its use was issued, the state’s health authority said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/32GLvYQ)

She developed “a rare but serious blood clot within two weeks following vaccination,” seen in combination with very low platelets, the Oregon Health Authority added.

It warned that blame could not be assigned until its investigation was complete.