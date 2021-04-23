U.S. cattle futures close narrowly mixed, hog futures climb

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. live cattle futures closed narrowly mixed on Friday, with nearby contracts pressured by lackluster cash cattle trade and position-squaring ahead of a monthly government cattle report, analysts said.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June live cattle futures settled down 0.125 cent at 115.725 cents per pound while the August contract ended up 0.125 cent at 116.850 cents.

“Demand for beef remains strong, but packers struggle to move the volumes of cattle through their plants needed to meet that demand, which is holding down cash prices and therefore capping gains on the board,” Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, said in a client note.

Feeder cattle futures rallied on bargain-buying after a two-week slide. CME August feeders rose 1.525 cents to close at 149.900 cents per pound, but still posted a weekly decline of 3% as benchmark Chicago Board of Trade corn futures climbed to an eight-year high above $6 a bushel, signaling higher feed costs that threaten profitability.

However, in the longer term, high-priced corn could be supportive for cattle futures by limiting the growth of the U.S. cattle herd.

“The high feed costs discourage feedlot placements, so the fed cattle supplies will get tighter, you’d expect,” said Doug Houghton, analyst at Brock Capital Management.