U.S. appeals court denies Dakota Access rehearing request By Reuters

© Reuters. Law enforcement officers move into the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday denied Dakota Access LLC’s petition for a rehearing on an earlier court decision to cancel a key permit for the DAPL oil pipeline, court documents show.
The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit decision means the permit, which allowed the line to cross under Lake Oahe, remains cancelled, and an environmental review of the line will continue. That review is not expected to be completed until next year.
