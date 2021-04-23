Home Business Twins place Miguel Sano (hamstring) on IL By Reuters

Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a strained right hamstring.

The 27-year-old Sano last played on Tuesday when he departed the first game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics due to hamstring tightness. He is hitting just .111 (5-for-45) with two homers, four RBIs and 20 strikeouts in 15 games.

Overall, Sano has a .238 batting average with 133 homers and 344 RBIs in 554 games with the Twins over seven seasons. He was an All-Star in 2017.

Minnesota also sent infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomas Telis to the alternate training site and recalled outfielder Alex Kirilloff and infielders Tzu-Wei Lin and Nick Gordon.

The highly regarded Kirilloff, 23, made his major league debut as the extra man in a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on April 14, going a combined 0-for-3 in the two games. He was the 15th overall selection of the 2016 draft.

Gordon, 25, was Minnesota’s first-round pick (fifth overall) in 2014 and has yet to appear in a major-league game. He is the younger brother of two-time All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon.

The 27-year-old Lin, who is from Taiwan, batted .223 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 101 games for the Red Sox from 2017-20.

