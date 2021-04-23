Turkish police detain 62 over alleged $2B Thodex crypto exchange fraud By Cointelegraph

Turkish police detain 62 over alleged $2B Thodex crypto exchange fraud
Turkish police have detained 62 people as they continue to investigate an alleged exit scam potentially affecting 391,000 crypto exchange users and roughly $2 billion in investments.
On Thursday, Cointelegraph reported that major Turkish crypto exchange Thodex had abruptly halted trading and withdrawals amid reports of police raids. On Friday, in addition to the 62 already detained across eight Turkish provinces, police issued detention warrants for a further 16 people, according to the Associated Press.
