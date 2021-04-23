Tiger Woods Looks Fresh Despite Crutches in 1st Pic Since Car Crash

Instagram

Two months after surviving the accident that left him with serious injuries, the professional golfer shares on social media a photo of himself being accompanied by his ‘best friend.’

Tiger Woods is now back on a golf course. Around two months after surviving a car accident that left him with serious injuries, the professional golfer shares on social media the first photo of himself with a fresh look despite using crutches.

The 45-year-old posted the picture at question on Instagram on Friday, April 23. The snap saw him smiling while standing next to his dog. In the accompanying message, he wrote, “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Tiger’s post has since been flooded with positive comments from his online devotees. One individual raved, “Wow so good to see! We are routing for you Tiger!!!” Another exclaimed, “LOVE TO SEE THAT SMILE!! LFG!! #ComebackSZN.” A third additionally gushed, “Looking great, champ!”

The image came more than a month after Tiger was discharged from the hospital following his car crash. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he announced on Twitter.” I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough,” he added. “I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Tiger was involved in the single-car accident on February 23, leaving him with significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity. He has since undergone several surgeries on his legs and ankles. Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that the athlete was driving at twice the speed limit prior to the crash, which was up to 87 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.