Tether gets Coinbase’s seal of approval, will list on pro offering By Cointelegraph

Tether gets Coinbase’s seal of approval, will list on pro offering
The United States’ largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, is listing Tether (USDT) on its professional trading platform.
According to a Thursday announcement, Coinbase Pro has enabled USDT deposits ahead of the trading launch scheduled for Monday. The company said that trading will begin if liquidity conditions are met, stressing that Coinbase only supports the ERC-20 version of USDT running on the blockchain.
