Synthetic FAANG stocks are trading in DeFi — but do gas fees make them uncompetitive? By Cointelegraph

Synthetic FAANG stocks are trading in DeFi — but do gas fees make them uncompetitive?
Decentralized finance protocol Kwenta has launched a series of synthetic tokens for popular stocks — but current gas prices could make trading them more expensive than buying the real thing.
In a blog post on April 23, derivatives trading protocol Kwenta —an dApp which is powered by Synthetix — announced the listing of various synths that track the prices of stocks from the top five tech firms known by the acronym FAANG. These comprise Facebook (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Netflix (NASDAQ:), and Google (NASDAQ:). Tesla (NASDAQ:) was already available and there are plans to soon add Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Coinbase (COIN).
