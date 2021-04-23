Sydney Airport arrivals from Western Australia to be screened after Perth snap COVID-19 lockdown

At least four more flights from Western Australia are expected to land in Sydney today as people flee the snap three-day lockdown announced yesterday.

Three flights from Perth have already landed so far this morning, each plane packed with returnees.

Many told 9News they had not been due to return home for several more days, but decided to leave early after WA Premier Mark McGowan’s announcement yesterday afternoon.

People are arriving in Sydney Airport from Perth due to the WA three-day lockdown. (9News)

All arrivals are being screened at the airport and sent to quarantine at home for three days.

People who have attended any of those venues listed by Western Australia Health are asked to immediately get tested and self-isolate and follow the evolving public health advice.

But more venues are expected to be added, with travellers urged to keep checking the website.

NSW will reflect the stay at home stay at home restrictions that apply to Western Australia.

People who arrive in Sydney from WA from midnight must complete a declaration that confirms they have not attended a venue of concern.

Where the Melbourne COVID-19 case visited in Perth

The COVID-19 case that has sparked WA’s snap three-day lockdown was moving in the Perth community for several days while presumed to be infectious.

Premier Mark McGowan said on April 17, the man stayed with a friend and her two children in Kardinya.

On April 18, he visited a swimming pool in the southern suburbs.

He also visited Leeming, Northbridge, and stayed at St Catherine’s College.

On April 19, he visited Northbridge again, and once more spent the night at St Catherine’s.

On April 20, he visited Kings Park and Northbridge.

On April 21, he had breakfast at St Catherine’s, and was driven to the airport, where he boarded flight QF778 to Melbourne.