Strong data lifts stocks after tax scare; oil gains

Article content

NEW YORK — Stocks rose on Friday as solid economic data reversed a Wall Street decline the previous session, while the U.S. dollar fell as it lost some of its safe haven appeal.

Oil prices rose more than 1% but ended negative for the week, while strong data lifted the euro.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 hitting an intraday record high, a day after reports of a Biden administration push to raise taxes on capital gains shoved indexes lower. The proposed increases had been public since the presidential campaign.

“What we are seeing here is the market is attempting to rally after yesterday’s decline, which I think was an aberration,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

“Since the beginning of Biden’s campaign, he has always talked about higher taxes, so this is nothing new for the markets.”

The strong economic data also lifted equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.59 points, or 0.67%, to 34,043.49; the S&P 500 gained 45.19 points, or 1.09%, at 4,180.17; and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.40 points, or 1.44%, at 14,016.81.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77% to end the week down just 0.17%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.13%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.86%.