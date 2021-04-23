Spencer Pratt’s Sister Stephanie Shares Fake Heidi Montag Pregnancy Post to Body Shame Her

WENN/Joel Ginsburg

The former ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ star clarifies that Heidi is actually not pregnant after his sister posted a picture of her sister-in-law wearing a bikini with a ‘cute bump.’

Stephanie Pratt has body shamed her own sister-in-law Heidi Montag. On Friday, April 23, the “Made in Chelsea” alum posted an Instagram Story in which she informed her followers that the wife of Spencer Pratt was pregnant and mentioned a “cute bump” although the latter was not really expecting a child.

The faux pregnancy claim caught fans’ attention after Stephanie shared a candid picture of Heidi in bathing suit while enjoying some down time at the beach. Along with the snap, the 35-year-old TV personality wrote, “Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump.”

Adding to the Story, Stephanie posted a photo of her brother Spencer looking thick during the beach outing. Along with the image of shirtless Spencer in camouflage shorts and red hat, she penned, “I wonder what my brother is having.”

<br />

Curious fans later turned to Heidi’s Instagram account to dig into the truth behind Stephanie’s pregnancy claim. In the comment section of Heidi’s post celebrating Earth Day, one fan pointed out, “Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don’t see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she’s not revealing it for u.”

<br />

Another fan wrote, “She also posted that @spencerpratt is too- sounds like the drama is still ongoing. If she’s making fun of Heidi’s body She’s a disgusting human.” A third stated, “Wait Stephanie is literally body shaming Heidi and joking saying she’s pregnant? That’s disgusting goes to show she’s never matured!”

Spencer later cleared the pregnancy buzz. Poking fun at his sister’s post, the former “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” star clarified, “Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed [winking face emoji].” His comment prompted many to respond with one stating, “@spencerpratt that’s sick. Omg. I just unfollowed her! Wow.”

Spencer Pratt hits back sister Stephanie by accusing her body shame.

“@spencerpratt there’s no shame in having a beautiful natural body, so the jokes on them [winking face emoji],” another one wrote. A third added, “@spencerpratt reported it as bullying. Body shaming, as well as pregnancy aren’t cute ways to get at someone. So many people struggle with issues surrounding it. Childish and gross.”

Stephanie and Spencer have had their fair share of dramatic relationship. In a 2019 episode of her podcast, iHeartRadio’s “Pratt Cast”, Stephanie called Spencer and Heidi as the “most toxic people.” She even named the couple “evil and devil” on her social media account as she wrote, ” ‘Living with evil around you.’ Well you are married to the devil…”