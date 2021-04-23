South Africa lifts power license threshold, but not enough

Article content

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa plans to lift the licensing threshold for small-scale power generation projects to 10 megawatts (MW) from 1 MW, a boost to firms anxious to curb their reliance on ailing state utility Eskom, but industry experts had hoped for more.

Africa’s most industrialized economy regularly suffers electricity outages because of faults at Eskom’s creaking coal-fired power stations.

But onerous regulations have prevented many companies, such as miners, from setting up their own generation facilities.

According to a notice published in the government gazette on Friday, “embedded generation” projects of up to 10 MW will be exempt from requiring a license but will need to register with energy regulator Nersa.

The notice was signed by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and invited the public to comment on the proposed change.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the licensing threshold would be raised during this year’s state of the nation address, as part of reforms aimed at ending the country’s power crisis.

At the time he said easing licensing requirements could unlock up to 5,000 MW of additional capacity.

Some power analysts said Friday’s proposed change was not enough.