Sheila E. Gets Called Out for Posting Prince Lookalike Picture to Pay Tribute to Late Star

The Queen of Percussion faces an unfortunate gaffe as she remembers her late friend on the fifth anniversary of his passing by posting a picture of his lookalike.

Sheila E. suffered an unfortunate blunder this week (begs19Apr21) as she paid tribute to her late pal Prince.

The singer commemorated the fifth anniversary of the “Purple Rain” star’s death on Wednesday by posting several photos of the pop legend.

Alongside one snap seemingly showing the musician eating, she recalled how he disliked “eating in front of people.”

“But u could throw down when u wanted (to),” she wrote, adding that he used to cook eggs for her, and “I made the pancakes.”

However, fans soon realised the photo wasn’t of Prince, but instead a 2017 picture of singer Mandy Romao in Miami, Florida, who bears a striking resemblance to the late singer, according to Instagram.

Several followers called her out, asking, “How are you not going to know your own friend… that’s not Prince,” and Sheila eventually acknowledged her mistake.

In an updated caption, she penned, “Everyone is trippin. Yes I know about the picture. But my words are true.”

In one of her tribute posts, Sheila also wrote about the late star, “5 yrs ago today u ascended to heaven. Even though you left us your legacy, ur music, it is still hard to believe u are not here. I want to call or text u but I know u won’t answer.”

“There has never been and will never be another one like Prince. We miss u and remember u always, your legacy continues even now.”

“Prince, Ur journey was like no other. Ur music reached not just Minneapolis but the world in which it became ur home. Thank u.”