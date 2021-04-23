Senior U.S. lawmaker warns against railroad industry consolidation

Article content

WASHINGTON — The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said on Friday the potential acquisition of the Kansas City Southern freight railroad should set off “alarm bells” about industry consolidation.

Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, said the deal could spark a “new wave of railroad mergers that stifle competition and trigger industry-wide consolidation.”

“Wall Street will make money from railroad consolidation, but the U.S. economy and workforce will be worse off for it,” he said in a statement.

Both Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd have offered to buy Kansas City Southern.

Canadian National said on Thursday it had informed Kansas City’s board about its confidence in winning regulatory approvals for its $33.7 billion offer for the U.S. railroad.

Canadian National told the U.S. Surface Transportation Board the merged railroads “would remain only the fifth largest railroad in the United States – both on a track-mile basis and on an operating revenue basis” and would not be anti-competitive.

Canadian argued that “the fiercest and most aggressive ‘competitor’ to the freight rail industry is the trucking industry, which has a dominant market share for the transportation of most commodities – including intermodal traffic.”