Selena Gomez Flaunts New Blonde Hair Prompting Many to Rejoice ‘Blondelena Is Back’

To get the bright shade, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker’s hairstylists admit that the coloring process takes 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and ‘8 hours of hair magic.’

AceShowbiz –

Selena Gomez has sent the internet on a frenzy. The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker, who is known for her signature dark brown shade, has revealed a drastic hair transformation by flaunting a new blonde hair that led many to rejoice, “blondelena is back.”

On Friday, April 23, the 28-year-old took to her cosmetic company Rare Beauty’s Instagram to show off her new hair. Along with a mirror selfie, she simply wrote in the post, “New look.” She then suggested that her drastic hair color change would likely alter her choice of makeup colors makeup too. “Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now [love],” she added.

In the Friday post, Selena was seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt and appeared to keep her face bare. The “Come & Get It” singer also showed off her pastel-colored nails. Many fans and followers were quick to express their excitement over her new look as they flooded her post with lots of supportive messages.

In the comments section, it could be seen that many fans mentioned the return of “blondelena.” One wrote, “OMG BLONDLENA FINALLY.” Another declared, “BLONDELENA IS BACK.” A third complimented Selena’s drastic transformation by noting, “Didn’t even recognize her AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!” A fourth chimed in, “SELENA IS BLONDE IM SHAKING.”

Selena last rocked a blonde look at American Music Awards in 2017. Hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawni Capri, who were behind both of her 2017 and 2021 look, opened up in a press release, “We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change.”

Explaining further, Nikki and Riawni went on to say, “This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone.” The colorists further added, “It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer.”

To get the stunning result, Nikki and Riawni admitted that the journey was quite an adventure. The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and “8 hours of hair magic.” Seeing how the new hair suits Selena so well, the hairstylists said, “Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing.”