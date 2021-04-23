Selena Gomez Debuts New Blonde Hair

So I was scrollin’ through my ‘gram, as you do, when I was stunned — yes, stunned — by a picture of this lovely blonde lady:

Now, call me an imbecile, but it took me a whole-ass minute to realize that this was actually SELENA GOMEZ:


Not that she has the monopoly, but the curtain bangs and blonde hair is giving me serious Billie Eilish vibes.

Same lady!!!


This isn’t the first time Selena’s gone blonde. She previously unveiled a short blonde ‘do at the 2017 American Music Awards, and it was a whole thing.


Last time Selena went blonde, it took, “Nine hours, about 300 foils, and eight bowls of bleach, all with two stylists working together simultaneously” — so I can only imagine how long it took this time.


It actually does take my hair a similar amount of time to bleach and dye, but I’m not sure if that says more about Selena or me.

Anyways, I’m always here for a pandemy makeover!

