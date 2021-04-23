Sam Smith Honors Their Non-Binary Gender Identity Journey With New Tattoo

WENN/Steve Finn

Two years after announcing their sexual orientation, the ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ hitmaker decides to ink their arm with a sketch of a person standing in front of a mirror wearing panties and high heels.

Sam Smith is honoring their gender identity in an artistic way. The “Too Good at Goodbyes” hitmaker has apparently decided to get their arm tattooed as a tribute to their non-binary journey.

Sam’s new tattoo made its debut in tattoo artist Miles Langford’s Instagram page. On Wednesday, April 21, Miles shared photos that featured him and Sam posing together in addition to a close-up snap at the 28-year-old singer’s new ink. Alongside the post, he wrote, “ICON @samsmith [love]. Thanks for getting tattooed. Swipe to see Sam’s new tattoo and for a good time.”

The new body art is located on Sam’s right bicep. It portrays a young person standing in front of a mirror wearing tighty underwear and high heels. While neither Sam nor Miles have dished on the meaning of the black-and-white art, the “Dancing With a Stranger” singer, who identified as non-binary and used the pronouns “they, them, and theirs”, has been vocal about their sexual orientation.

Sam first came out as a non-binary in March 2019. In an interview with Jameela Jamil, they declared that they are “a mixture of all different things,” and don’t identify as exclusively masculine or feminine. They opened up further, “That’s how I take it – I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between – it’s all on the spectrum.”

Since then, Sam was said to have demanded that their friends and family refer to him as “they,” rather than “he.” However, they seemed to be going through some difficult times when it comes to their gender identity journey. In November 2020, the “Stay With Me” hitmaker admitted having a “very intense” experience from the non-stop negativity they got from social media.

“I wasn’t prepared for the amount of ridicule. And bullying, really, that I’ve experienced. I mean, honestly, the comments and the types of things that I have to answer and walk through every day is very, very intense,” they told “CBS This Morning” at that time.

Sam has struggled with gender identity since they were young. The musician confessed, “Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life. It’s so hard to explain. I just feel like myself. I don’t feel like a man, basically.”