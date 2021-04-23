Sam Fischer Commends Demi Lovato for Her Courageous Battle with Addictions

Instagram

The ‘Not a Hobby’ singer applauds his ‘What Other People Say’ collaborator for being a strong and powerful woman as she’s battling addictions with drugs and alcohol.

Singer Sam Fischer has praised pal and collaborator Demi Lovato for being a “strong woman” and “powerful person.”

The star, who teamed up with Demi on the new single “What Other People Say”, tells Australia’s “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” he met the hitmaker “at a really interesting time in her life.”

“It’s incredible. She’s so open, she’s so honest,” he says. “I met her at a really interesting time in her life, because she’s been through so much… She’s just so open.”

“I was like, ‘I’m so sorry you went through all that,’ and she was like, ‘You know what, now I’m just a ball of wisdom. If you ever go through something and you need someone to talk to, just give me a call.’ She was really sweet.”

“What Other People Say” is lifted from Demi’s new album “Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over“, out now.

Meanwhile Demi, who has battled drug addiction and an eating disorder, recently told the “Yeah No, I’m Not OK” podcast her recovery has been a “painful journey.”

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” she said. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

“I’m so proud of the person I am today.”