S.Korea widens public access to virus self-test kits amid surge

Article content

SEOUL — South Korea granted conditional approval on Friday that will allow the public to use two coronavirus self-test kits for the first time, as a surge in infections has rekindled calls to step up testing.

The decision comes as a nationwide rise in cluster infections has prompted authorities to demand tougher enforcement of distancing rules to avert a fourth wave of the pandemic.

The makers of the kits, SD Biosensor Inc and Humasis Co Ltd , got approval on condition that they provide further clinical trial data on self-testing within three months, the drug safety ministry said in a statement.

Although the products have been available in European countries since last year, South Korea had limited their use to medical specialists.

The kits could yield results within 15 minutes with an accuracy of 90%, the ministry added, versus the 98% proven for industry-standard PCR tests and rapid tests by specialists.

“Despite the differences in accuracy, there is a need to use those kits as a supplementary tool,” Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki told a daily meeting on virus fighting efforts.

“If PCR tests offer microscopic examinations with almost 100% accuracy, self-test kits can be compared to results made with naked eyes.”