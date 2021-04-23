Russian central bank governor speaks at press conference

Article content

MOSCOW — Below are excerpts translated from Russian by Reuters from Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaking at an online press conference after the central bank raised its key rate by 50 basis points to 5% on Friday.

ON RATE

“We do see risks of delaying a return to neutral monetary policy. These risks can lead to the need for a more significant rate hike in the future, and I think we all want to avoid that.

“Most likely we will look at a rate hold and a 25-basis-point hike, and, under certain conditions, a bigger step is possible but a lot would depend on the (incoming) data.”

ON NEUTRAL RATE RANGE

“Speaking of soft and neutral monetary policy, we gave an estimate of the neutral policy range – 1-2% in real terms and 5-6% in nominal terms, with inflation at 4%.

“But we now see that inflation is higher than 4% and therefore the neutral range could be even higher in the short term.

“The neutral range is a provisional, estimated value, and if more data becomes available, we will be ready to revise it. At the moment, in our view, there are no grounds for a revision.”

ON FOREIGN TRIPS

“We see a very gradual opening of borders in the baseline scenario. One of the disinflationary risks could be a quicker large-scale opening of borders and we will take this into account in our monetary policy.”

ON RATE STAYING AT 5% UNTIL YEAR END

“Such a scenario is possible. Everything will depend on how the situation develops, which is why we have given an average rate range as a whole for 2021.”

ON INFLATION

"Inflation was higher than we originally assumed, there were high inflation expectations and we see a faster recovery in demand, which, in our view, will continue."