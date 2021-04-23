Russell Crowe Confirms His Role as Zeus in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

WENN

Should his role be officially confirmed, the ‘Gladiator’ actor will join the cast that includes Natalie Portman, who is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster, and Christian Bale who will play the movie’s villain

AceShowbiz –

Russell Crowe has made a shocking revelation on his involvement in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder“. In a new interview on an Australian radio show, the actor revealed that he will join the cast of the forthcoming Marvel film as Olympian God Zeus.

“Now, I’m gonna get on my bicycle, I’m gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios… and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus in Thor 4,” Crowe said before ending the interview on Thursday, April 22. “It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about.”

Neither representatives for Russell nor Disney has commented on the matter.

The report of Russell’s appearance on the flick was first emerged last month as Deadline described the role as a “fun cameo.” Should his role as Zeus be officially confirmed, the “Gladiator” actor will join the cast that includes Natalie Portman, who is set to reprise her role as Jane Foster, and Christian Bale who will play the movie’s villain. Cast member Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie, confirmed the casting in March as saying, “Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.”

In Marvel comics, Zeus is depicted as the king of the Olympians. Similar to Thor’s Asgardians that are drawn from Norse mythology, Olympians ar a group of characters inspired by Greek mythology. The character has been known to fight against and alongside Thor.

The fourth installment of the “Thor” movie series will have Taika Waititi back as the director with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the title character a.k.a. God of Thunder. Also returning to the movie is Jaimie Alexander who will play Sif once again.

It was also reported that Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn were spotted on the set as well. Meanwhile, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy were allegedly billed to make cameo appearance.

The movie is slated to arrive on May 6, 2022 in the United States.