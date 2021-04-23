Rogers’ $16 Billion Takeover of Shaw Came After Bidding War

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Another company made a push to buy Shaw Communications Inc. earlier this year before the Canadian cable firm agreed to a $16 billion takeover offer from Rogers Communications Inc.
Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw held talks on Jan. 6 with the CEO of the other company, Shaw Communications said Friday in a regulatory filing that didn’t name the potential buyer. “These discussions were exploratory in nature and focused on the strategic merits of a possible business combination,” Shaw said, and no price was discussed.
The Shaw CEO disclosed the takeover approach at a board meeting on Jan. 13. He then invited Rogers CEO Joe Natale to Calgary, Alberta, for a meeting on Jan. 29 that sparked a bidding war.
On Feb. 17, the unnamed company — referred to in the filing as “Party A” — submitted a proposal to buy Shaw for C$37 a share. That was higher than Rogers’ initial bid of C$35 a share, the filing said. Both offers included a mix a cash and shares.
That led to a second round of bidding. The unnamed bidder proposed C$39.25 a share, while Rogers went up to C$40.50, according to the filing.
The other bidder matched that price on Feb. 27. But Shaw’s board found that “Party A’s proposed regulatory approach was not as attractive” as the Rogers proposal, and contained other conditions Shaw couldn’t accept. By early March, the unnamed bidder had “effectively withdrawn” from the auction, declining to change its offer again to address the regulatory issues, according to the filing.
Shaw agreed to accept Rogers’ C$40.50 per share offer, which was announced on March 15.
The list of potential other bidders is short. Under Canadian law, only a Canadian-controlled company would be allowed to own a telecommunications business as large as Shaw. Within the industry, there are only two other firms bigger than Shaw: BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. Both are also larger than Rogers by stock market value.
A Telus-Shaw combination would run into major antitrust hurdles, as the two companies are the dominant providers of cable television and broadband internet service in western Canada. A BCE-Shaw merger would be more plausible from a regulatory point of view, but would still reduce choice for wireless consumers — as the Rogers deal does.
The merger results in “very serious issues and very important issues when it comes to maintaining that level of competition,” Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told Bloomberg last month. It would reduce the number of wireless providers to three from four in about two-thirds of Canada, including the Toronto and Vancouver markets.
Shaw shares have been trading at a discount to the offer because of the long closing time — the deal could take a year or more to complete — and the risk regulators will block it or force changes. Shaw closed at C$34.64 in Toronto on Friday.
