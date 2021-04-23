Rogers’ $16 Billion Takeover of Shaw Came After Bidding War

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Another company made a push to buy Shaw Communications Inc. earlier this year before the Canadian cable firm agreed to a $16 billion takeover offer from Rogers Communications Inc.

Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw held talks on Jan. 6 with the CEO of the other company, Shaw Communications said Friday in a regulatory filing that didn’t name the potential buyer. “These discussions were exploratory in nature and focused on the strategic merits of a possible business combination,” Shaw said, and no price was discussed.

The Shaw CEO disclosed the takeover approach at a board meeting on Jan. 13. He then invited Rogers CEO Joe Natale to Calgary, Alberta, for a meeting on Jan. 29 that sparked a bidding war.

On Feb. 17, the unnamed company — referred to in the filing as “Party A” — submitted a proposal to buy Shaw for C$37 a share. That was higher than Rogers’ initial bid of C$35 a share, the filing said. Both offers included a mix a cash and shares.

That led to a second round of bidding. The unnamed bidder proposed C$39.25 a share, while Rogers went up to C$40.50, according to the filing.

The other bidder matched that price on Feb. 27. But Shaw’s board found that “Party A’s proposed regulatory approach was not as attractive” as the Rogers proposal, and contained other conditions Shaw couldn’t accept. By early March, the unnamed bidder had “effectively withdrawn” from the auction, declining to change its offer again to address the regulatory issues, according to the filing.