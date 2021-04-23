Robinhood announces new COO to lead crypto trading desk By Cointelegraph

Retail trading app Robinhood has appointed Christine Brown as the chief operating officer of its crypto division.

The company announced the appointment in a statement on its website on Thursday. Brown, who is the current vice president of operations at Robinhood Markets, will now also oversee Robinhood Crypto following the appointment.