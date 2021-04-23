‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Grateful for Support After Ex-Husband Matt Pleads Guilty

Instagram

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star’s ‘long term pain will be lessened exponentially’ after her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter pleads guilty for domestic battery case, saying ‘It will be Ok.’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter can breathe a little easier. Her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter has pleaded guilty in the domestic battery case that involved her, and now she sent “endless gratitude to everyone” who has given her support.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, April 22 to express her relief over the legal case. “It’s been a hard last few days but it will be ok. It always is. [love emoji] endless gratitude to everyone who has been sending me love and supporting me,” so she wrote in the caption with the hashtags of “#movingforward,” “#livewithintention,” “#personalgrowth,” “#healingisajourney” and “#closingachapter.”

Along with the message of gratitude, the Long Island, New York, native and mother of three posted a rosy-statement that read, “Say what you need to say. Stand up for yourself.” It continued to read, “It will hurt just as bad as not standing up for yourself but the long term pain will be lessened exponentially.”

Gina’s post has since been flooded with encouraging comments. Fellow “RHOC” cast member Emily Simpson penned, “The baddest and strongest woman and mother I know! Love you always.” Amy Phillips of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” chimed in, “You are an amazing woman. So proud of you.”

Fans have also showered Gina with support. One in particular praised the reality star for giving voice to others in similar situations. “Change only happens when facing your fears. You are paving the way for women facing similar situations. You’re giving them a voice and hopefully courage to make a change. You are hands down my favorite and most real housewife. You and Emily both,” the fan penned.

Gina’s ex-husband Matt appeared before a judge in the Orange County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 20. The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery with corporal injury of a spouse and guilty to one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.

During the hearing per reported by Us Weekly, Gina broke to tears when reading her statement. “I thought I was going to die. I still get chills thinking about how I begged you to, ‘Stop. Think about the kids.’ And you responded by saying, ‘Your mom is going to die tonight’,” she described the abuse.

“It echoes in my brain, and it sinks deep in my heart. That night, it literally felt like I was in a house with a stranger whom I’d never met before,” she continued. “Your eyes were completely black, and you were not Matt. It was so hard for me to believe that it was even you, but it was.”

Gina was married to Matt from May 2010 to July 2018. The two share three kids together, 8-year-old Nicholas, 6-year-old Sienna, and 5-year-old Luca.