Rapper Shock G of Digital Underground Found Dead in Hotel Room

Rapper Shock G has died.

The Digital Underground star was found dead in his hotel room in Tampa, Florida on Thursday (22Apr21), his father Edward Racker shared with TMZ. He was 57-years-old.

Although the cause of death is unclear, there were no signs of trauma. Shock’s father says authorities will conduct an autopsy.

The star rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead vocalist for Digital Underground, with hits including “The Humpty Dance”. The song led to him creating his alter ego Humpty Hump.

Shock, real name Gregory Jacobs, famously worked closely with Tupac Shakur, who he helped introduce to the music world when the star appeared on Digital Underground’s 1991 release “Same Song”, before his tragic death in 1996.

He was one of the producers on Tupac’s 1991 debut solo album “2Pacalypse Now“, and later featured on the hitmaker’s 1993 song “I Get Around”.

Shock also produced songs for Dr. Dre, Prince, and KRS-One among others.

Tributes poured in for the rapper in the wake of his death. Elijah Wood, Eddie Griffin, and Viola Davis were among the first stars to pay tribute to the late lyricist.

Bandmate Jimi C. Dright Jr. wrote on Instagram, “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. Now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!”

Bootsy Collins tweeted, “Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive!” He added, “Prayers to family & friends. Dang.”

Public Enemy penned, “Rest in Beats #ShockG. Another Brother taken from us too early.”