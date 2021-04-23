Rally driver Shane Navin dies in TARGA Tasmania event

A rally driver has died in a crash on Tasmania ‘s Mount Arrowsmith.

Emergency crews were called to the TARGA Australia event on the Lyell Highway near Double Barrel Creek just after 10am after reports a 1979 Mazda RX-7 had rolled 35.4 kilometres into the event.

TARGA Australia and Tasmania Police confirmed the racer, 68-year-old Shane Navin, died at the scene.

His co-driver, Glenn Evans was checked at the scene by paramedics but was uninjured.

“This is a very sad time for the Targa community,” TARGA Australia CEO Mark Perry said.

“Shane was a much loved and admired member of our TARGA family. We send our heartfelt condolences to Shane’s family and friends on their loss.”