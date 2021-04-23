Queen Naija Calls Out ‘Maddies’ Body Shamers Using Sexy Bathing Suit Post

Instagram

Having received a number of negative comments about her curves, the ‘Pack Lite’ hitmaker points out at the importance of being confident as she says, ‘I’m sexy and I know it.’

Queen Naija makes it clear that she is no fan of body-shaming. Using her social media platform to speak out against harmful criticism, the “Pack Lite” hitmaker called out “maddies” body shamers using a sexy bathing suit post.

Making use of Instagram Story on Friday, April 23, the 25-year-old shared a short clip of herself in a seductive gesture while wearing a hot pink top. Along with the video, she wrote a caption, “To all the maddies,” followed by a wink emoji. Firing back at her shamers, she then pointed the camera to her backside and added, “Kiss it.”

Naija’s Story came one day after she took to her Twitter account to share thoughts on body-shaming. She wrote, “Lol, y’all body shame people for being fat, y’all body shame skinny people, y’all body shame mom bodies, and surgery bodies.” She then pointed out, “As long as I love my body and my ni**a love it, I’m good [love] I’m sexy & I know it.”

Queen Naija shared her thoughts on body shamers on Twitter.

Her tweet was prompted by all the negative criticism she received for her Instagram post dated April 21. At that time, she shared a series of her photos in which she flaunted her curves in a low-cut, cheetah patterned, one-piece bathing suit. To complete her look, the “Karma” singer wore dark-colored slides and a handbag. Along with the post, she wrote, “Vibe, right, Issa supervibe.”

Though she received a lot of positive feedback from her fans in the comment section, the “Medicine” singer also received a lot of negative feedback about her appearance, especially about her backside. One commented, “Too much,” while another wrote, “You need to have a word with your surgeon cuz girlllll no.” A third added, “This ain’t even cute, I’m sorry.”

Queen Naija stressed on the importance of being confident amid negativity comments.

To shut down all the negativity she got, the Grammy-nominee singer additionally wrote a motivational message on Twitter. “Your confidence gotta be so strong that other people start to be confident in you,” she tweeted.