Prince Harry Hails Prince Philip as ‘Conservation Champion’ to Mark Earth Day

WENN

The Duke of Sussex praises his recently-deceased grandfather for being among ‘generations of conservation champions’ in a new PSA video to celebrate Earth Day.

AceShowbiz –

Prince Harry has hailed his late grandfather Prince Philip as a “conservation champion” in recognition of Earth Day.

The royal has teamed up with African Parks – of which he is president – to narrate the re-release of the charity’s “Hope Starts Here” video to mark Earth Day on Thursday (22Apr21).

And in a statement accompanying the video’s release, Harry praised his grandfather – who passed away earlier this month at the age of 99 – for being among the “generations of conservation champions” who have led the charge to protect the planet from the threat of climate change.

He said, “As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it’s critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold – but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life.”

“On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy. This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing.”

The “Hope Starts Here” video details the importance of preserving biodiversity and in delivering life-altering benefits to local communities in Africa.

Harry once referred to the continent as his “second home” and alongside being president of African Parks, he is patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana.

The royal also co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, a charity to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi.