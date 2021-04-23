Pregnant Meghan Markle Spotted Carrying Baby Archie in 1st Pic Since Prince Harry’s U.K. Return

WENN/Avalon

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently pregnant with her second child, goes for a casual look in jeans and a black tee while her son wears black beanie, a gray sweatshirt and rolled jeans.

AceShowbiz –

Pregnant Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time since Prince Harry’s returned from the United Kingdom. Just one day after her husband went back home after attending Prince Philip’s funeral, the Duchess of Sussex was caught on camera carrying their 1-year-old child Archie.

In some pictures obtained by Page Six, the 39-year-old could be seen holding her son on her growing baby bump as she brought his space-themed lunch box. For the outing, she went for a casual look in jeans and a black tee while her son wore a black beanie, a gray sweatshirt, rolled jeans and a green backpack.

Just one day earlier, Meghan’s husband Harry arrived in Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight after attending his grandfather’s funeral. Daily Mail reported that he landed at 1.30 P.M. local time before being driven to his home in Montecito, California. His return meant that he missed Queen Elizabet II’s 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Meghan could not accompany Harry in the U.K because she is currently pregnant with their child. However, she was said to have “wished” she could go there to “support” him. A source told E! News, “Meghan wishes she could have flown to the U.K. to support her husband but has been advised not to due to her pregnancy… She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry.”

Although she did not attend Prince Philip’s service, the former “Suits” star was unveiled to have been “in contact” with the Queen in the wake of his passing. A source told PEOPLE that the former has “expressed condolences” and the Queen “understands why she can’t travel at the moment.”

Meghan and Harry announced their second pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, February 14. She allegedly will go on maternity leave at the end of May. Although she is going to leave her duties at her and husband’s nonprofit Achewell and other projects, she reportedly always monitors everything because she is a “workaholic.”