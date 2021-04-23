Patton Oswalt Writes Touching Tribute to Late Wife on 5th Death Anniversary

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Five years after his author wife Michelle McNamara died in her sleep at the age of 46, the ‘A.P. Bio’ star reflects how the loss shape their 15-year-old daughter Alice.

Having found a new love did not make Patton Oswalt forget one that he lost. More than three years after marrying actress Meredith Salenger, the “A.P. Bio” star took time to remember late wife Michelle McNamara on her fifth death anniversary, writing a heart-breaking tribute that he posted on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, April 21, the 52-year-old let out two photos of the “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” author. Along with it, he wrote a lengthy note that began with a statement, “Of course I thought of her today.” He went on to mention their 15-year-old daughter Alice. “And I also thought of Alice, and how the loss shaped her and continues to shape her,” he noted.

“And how Meredith swooped into our lonely, broken lives and helped put the pieces back together, stronger and sleeker than they were before,” the actor/comedian continued. “This dark day gets a little less dark every year when I see how Alice, a living piece of Michelle safe in the hands of Meredith, keeps walking in light.”

“I’m there to catch the shadows that try to creep in at the edges, or from behind. I’m good at spotting them, and then Alice helps me laugh them away,” the father of one further shared. He closed his tribute by writing, “And what’s left is this beautiful, living memory. (Michelle McNamara, April 14th 1970 – April 21st 2016).”

<br />

Patton’s post was quick to be flooded with supportive comments. DC and Marvel comics co-creator Brian Michael Bendis wrote in the comment section, “I think back to the couple of dinners we had together often. I’m very grateful that I got to meet her and hear those amazing stories.”

Investigative journalist Billy Jensen added, “This is beautiful, Patton. There’s an Irish proverb: ‘It is in the shelter of each other that people live.’ Here’s to walking in the light and catching shadows when they creep in.” Additionally, one fan pointed out, “Alice will be amazing because of the three of you.”

Michelle died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46 in April 2016. In a statement to the Associated Press, Patton explained the cause of her death. “We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” his statement read.