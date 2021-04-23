One of Armie Hammer’s Alleged Victims Turns Explicit DMs Into NFT Artworks

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Brooklyn-based artist and writer Julia Morriso reveals that she has turned the messages from the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor into two NFT pieces, one of which is titled ‘Armie DM TMI NFT: Dibs on Ribs’.

Turning scandal into an art. It has been reported that one of the women who claimed to be receiving explicit messages from actor Armie Hammer created an artwork based on the scandalous text.

According to a new report, Brooklyn-based artist and writer Julia Morrison turned the messages into two NFT pieces. She titled one of the artworks, “Armie DM TMI NFT: Dibs on Ribs”. Meanwhile, the other one was named “Armie DM TMI NFT: Caligula Triptych”.

Speaking with The Daily Beast, Julia shared that her conversation with the disgraced actor happened last year. “I’m sick of people not believing women,” Julia explained. “I would read all the comments and it’s so triggering to see people saying stuff on the internet, like, ‘F**k these women, we don’t believe them. They’re making it up. They’re doing it for this, they’re doing it for that.’ When I saw the House of Effie girl’s press conference, I cried.”

Recalling how the idea of making the messages into an NFT artwork, Julia detailed, “I started looking into what the hell an NFT was and once I learned that it was a way to authenticate something, I said I want to make artwork out of my text messages with Armie Hammer. The NFT is the new notary. What I’ve done is, anyone who questions the authenticity of these exchanges, I have now created light boxes with them, and I minted them as NFTs in order to say that these things are authentic and real. It’s like a checkmate.”

NFT itself stands for non-fungible token. It allows people to buy ownership of a digital good in the form of a unique digital token living on a blockchain.

Armie was under fire after a woman named Effie detailed their kinky relationship, accusing the “Call Me by Your Name” actor subjected her to a four-hour ordeal in 2017. During a press conference alongside her lawyer, Gloria Allred, Effie accused the actor of “mentally, emotionally, and sexually abusing” her during a four-year on/off relationship, during which the actor was still married to Elizabeth Chambers. Armie denied the allegations.