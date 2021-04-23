Oil steady as rising Indian COVID cases counter European recovery

Article content

LONDON — Oil prices were broadly steady on Friday with support from a European economic recovery countered by persisting coronavirus concerns as infections surged to record levels in India.

Brent crude dipped 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.36 a barrel at 0955 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude gained 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $61.52 a barrel.

Euro zone Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for April showed a stronger than expected recovery and more European states began easing coronavirus lockdowns. France said schools would reopen on Monday.

“Stronger PMIs across Europe, a weaker U.S. dollar, and some European countries planning to ease some of their restrictions are slightly supporting oil prices,” UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

“Oil demand concerns in India due to rising COVID cases are capping the upside.”

Both benchmark crudes were headed for a weekly loss of more than 2% due to the resurgence of infections in India and Japan, respectively the world’s third and fourth largest oil importers.

Several countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates have barred or cut flights from India.

Japanese declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday.