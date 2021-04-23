‘Nomadland’ and ‘Sound of Metal’ Are Big Winners at 2021 Indie Spirit Awards

The Chloe Zhao-directed movie and the Riz Ahmed-fronted film win big at this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking home multiple coveted honors each.
AceShowbiz –
“Nomadland” and “Sound of Metal” were the big winners at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night (22Apr21).
Chloe Zhao‘s acclaimed film picked up the Best Feature prize, while she was honoured with the Best Director and Editing awards. The film also landed the Best Cinematography trophy.
“Sound of Metal” was a triple winner, with Riz Ahmed scoring the Best Male Lead gong and Paul Raci taking home the Best Supporting Actor award.
There were double wins for “Promising Young Woman“, including a Best Female Lead prize for Carey Mulligan, and TV shows “Unorthodox” and “I May Destroy You“.
The full list of winners is:
FILM AWARDS
TV AWARDS
- Best Scripted Series: “I May Destroy You“, Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel
- Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series: Shira Haas, “Unorthodox“
- Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series: “I May Destroy You“, Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, Stephen Wight
- Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series: Amit Rahav, “Unorthodox“
- Best Non-Scripted or Documentary Series: “Immigration Nation“