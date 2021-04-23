Nick Carter and Wife Watching Newborn Baby Like Hawk Following ‘Complications’

WENN

The Backstreet Boys member and his wife Lauren remain in hospital as their newborn baby are ‘not out of the woods yet’ following ‘some minor complications’ after a difficult delivery.

AceShowbiz –

Pop star Nick Carter is hoping to have his newborn baby home for the weekend (24-25Apr21) after explaining things are “looking better” although they are “not out of the woods yet.”

The Backstreet Boys star announced on Thursday (22Apr21) that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt, had welcomed their third child although they’ve been “experiencing some minor complications.”

He didn’t go into detail about the health issues affecting the tot but remained optimistic and, later that night, he returned to Twitter to offer an update for fans.

“Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet,” he posted. “We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk.”

“Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you (sic).”

The singer has yet to share the sex or name of baby number three, but the couple already shares daughter Saoirse, one, and son Odin, five.

In a more recent post, Nick posted a clip of his daughter before he took wife to hospital. “Took this video of Saoirse before we left for the hospital. I miss our babies but we have to stay another night. We’ll be home soon,” so he explained.

<br />

The arrival of the couple’s third child came only a few days after they celebrated their first child’s birthday. “How it started. How it’s going. Happy Birthday Son! I love you forever infinity Odin,” Lauren shared a throwback picture of the kid’s birth as he turned 5.