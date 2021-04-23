NHL fines Leafs’ Joe Thornton $3K for interference By Reuters



© Reuters. NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks



The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton $3,017 on Friday for interference in Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

With 7:29 left in the third period of Toronto’s 5-3 win, Thornton upended Mathieu Perrault while the Jets forward was well away from the puck.

Thornton, 41, was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play.

Thornton had an assist in that game and has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 35 games this season for Toronto.

The 23-year veteran has 1,522 points (423 goals, 1,099 assists) and 1,256 penalty minutes in 1,671 games with the Boston Bruins, San Jose Sharks and Leafs.

(Field Level Media)