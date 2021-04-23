NFT-Based Digital Fashion DIGITALAX Partners With Polygon By CoinQuora



NFT-Based Digital Fashion DIGITALAX Partners With Polygon



NFT-based digital fashion DIGITALAX has partnered with Polygon.

The partnership is made to issue a hybrid physical and digital fashion online.

DIGITALAX overcomes sustainability through Polygon.

DIGITALAX, an NFT-based digital fashion project has partnered with Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network to issue a hybrid physical and digital fashion online.

Moreover, the partnership is mainly on the idea of NFTs as memes being a gateway of the sustainable digital metaverse. However, as the physical pieces, the collection will be sold with a respected NFT minted on Polygon, aiming for onboarding fashion consumers to the NFT space.

Notably, DIGITALAX is one of the projects at the forefront of the fashion trend. More so, the project provides an opportunity for designing 3D digital fashion. In addition, it contains an NFT distribution channel and content supply chain.

Added to this, it offers an intercommunication format between game engines and 3D fa…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora