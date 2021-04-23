New York state pension fund backs activist nominees in Exxon proxy fight

Article content

HOUSTON — New York state’s pension fund on Friday threw its support behind an activist fund’s slate of nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp’s board, heating up a proxy fight for the company’s future.

The biggest U.S. oil producer Exxon and activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 are battling over board seats following Exxon’s historic net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020. The fund has criticized the producer for “significant underperformance” and a lagging approach to cleaner fuels.

The Exxon board “needs an overhaul,” to better manage climate risks and guide the company to a low carbon future, said N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The activist fund nominees include Gregory Goff and Anders Runevad, former chief executives of oil refiner Andeavor and wind-turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems, respectively; Kaisa Hietala, former head of renewable fuels at Finish refiner Neste; and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for efficiency and renewable energy, Alexander Karsner.

“We are excited to have a new slate of candidates to support,” DiNapoli said. “We are supporting Engine No 1’s slate of candidates because they bring transformative industry experience to the table and hold out hope that it is not too late to turn the tide at Exxon and improve its performance.”