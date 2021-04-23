‘Mortal Kombat’ Set to Give Warner Bros. Another Box-Office Win

“I think the worst is over,” Mooky Greidinger, chief executive officer of No. 2 global theater chain Cineworld Group Plc, said in an interview. “The question that we have now is how everything will fall into place and be adjusted for the new era following Covid.”

Studios and theater executives are gaining confidence after a year of turmoil, as bigger-budget action films show they can draw in crowds, even as most adults in the U.S. and abroad remain unvaccinated against Covid-19. About a month ago, Warner’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” surprised analysts with $32 million in ticket sales during the first weekend after its release.

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train,” a film from Japan that saw a record-setting opening in its home country in October, is expected to take the No. 2 spot.

The film, starring Lewis Tan and Jessica McNamee, may take in $19 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from Boxoffice Pro. That would be one of the biggest pandemic-era openings, helping to further reinvigorate a box office that had languished with few new releases and many closed theaters.

The box office still isn’t what it used to be. Overall receipts are down about 80% so far in 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, during most of which theaters were open and new movies were being released. Greidinger doesn’t expect theater revenue to return to pre-Covid levels until at least later in 2021 or 2022, but he said strong interest in the few new movies that have come out suggests there could be a boom in moviegoing as the worst of the pandemic passes.

Studios may get another boost in the coming weeks after the Academy Awards, which air on Sunday on Walt Disney Co.’s ABC, but it’s likely to be limited. Most of the films up for the top awards are relatively small and unfamiliar, including Disney’s “Nomadland,” and others are available only on streaming services, such as Netflix Inc.’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Last year’s best-picture winner, “Parasite,” saw its box-office receipts rise 80% after it was nominated, according to data from researcher Comscore Inc.

“Audiences are still drawn by the prestige and the creative validation provided by the halo effect that the Oscar so uniquely provides,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst for Comscore. But “the so-called Oscar bounce at the theatrical box-office is a virtual nonstarter this year.”

What remains unclear as the box office recovers is how Covid-related movie decisions, like premiering some big films on streaming services, will affect ticket purchases in the long run. Two of the expected top three movies in theaters this weekend, “Mortal Kombat” and the now-three-week-old “Godzilla vs. Kong,” were made available at no extra cost for subscribers of HBO Max the same day of their theatrical release. Greidinger said he believes that siphoned off some cinema customers, but it’s hard to determine how many.

“Demon Slayer” won’t be available to online audiences, which, paired with word of mouth about its historic box-office take of about $350 million in Japan, may boost its popularity in the U.S., according to an analysis from Boxoffice Pro.

