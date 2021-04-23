Megan Thee Stallion Says She’ll ‘Be Back When It’s Time’ After Announcing Hiatus

Instagram

In a futuristic video shared on social media, the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker explains she is taking some time off because she is ‘recharging’ and has entered ‘a period of regeneration.’

Megan Thee Stallion has temporarily stepped away from the spotlight. After announcing on social media that she was taking a hiatus, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker assured her online devotees that she will “be back when it’s time.”

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning raptress, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, made use of Twitter on Thursday, April 22 to share the announcement. She simply tweeted, “I’ll be back when it’s time [fire emoji].”

Around the same time, Megan turned to Instagram to put out a futuristic video with a computerized message that read, “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging!” It added, Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle [Meg] has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

“In her absence; mgmt will manage all social posting on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach,” the message continued to read. “[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain!”

Megan’s post has since received positive comments from fans. One in particular replied, “She deserves the rest. She been going hard nonstop. Will be patiently waiting on the [fire] when she does return.” Another chimed in, “You need the break love you’ve been grinding like it’s no tomorrow.. we are proud of you but we will be here when you get back.”

The news came just a few days after Megan dropped a new music video for her song “Movie”, which features Lil Durk. She announced the release via Instagram on April 15 by sharing a part of the clip. In the caption, she declared, “I missed Houston so much I had to bring it to me ‘MOVIE’ OUT NOW @lildurk @713djeric.”

In the music video, Megan shows off her impressive pole dancing and twerking skills along with other dancers as they take over a strip club. She and her co-stars apparently have so much fun as they drink expensive liquor and take shots. The clip also displays her and the “Still Trappin'” spitter throwing money around the dance floor.