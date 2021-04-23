Mastercard NFTs will help consumers offset carbon ‘down to a cup of coffee’ By Cointelegraph

Home Business Mastercard NFTs will help consumers offset carbon ‘down to a cup of...

Mastercard NFTs will help consumers offset carbon 'down to a cup of coffee'

Matilda Colman
Leading payment technology provider Mastercard (NYSE:) will help consumers directly offset carbon emissions and choose better products for the environment via its blockchain-based Provenance Solution.

The system provides such granular detail that consumers can choose a more environmentally friendly cup of coffee, or a sustainable T-shirt, by interacting with the carbon credits directly related to that item, as represented by a nonfungible token and unique marker.