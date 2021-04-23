Marie Kondo ‘Over the Moon’ After Birth of Third Child With Husband Takumi Kawahara

Instagram

Five weeks after announcing her new series ‘Sparking Joy’, the ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ star announces the birth of her baby boy through a sweet social media post.

AceShowbiz –

Marie Kondo is now a mother of three. Having given birth to a baby boy that she shares with husband Takumi Kawahara, the “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” star expressed her excitement by saying in a social media post that she is “over the moon.”

On Thursday, April 22, the 36-year-old announced the the arrival of her baby No. 3 via Instagram. In the post, she shared a sweet picture of the newborn with one of his sisters. Along with the photo, she added a heartwarming caption that read, “It’s a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family.”

<br />

“We are all doing well,” the organization guru continued offering an update about her and the newest member of her family in the caption. She concluded with a note that read, “Now comes the fun part — spending this special time with our little guy.”

The baby news came only five weeks after Marie announced her new Netflix series titled “Sparking Joy”. About the show set to premiere the summer, she dished on Twitter, “In this show, I take my teachings beyond the home to share how the life changing magic of tidying can transform our communities, too. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

Marie first announced that she and her KonMari CEO husband were expecting a baby in January. At that time, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” author wrote in an Instagram post, “I have some news! Another bundle of joy on the way.” Along with it, she shared a photo of herself smiling while cradling her growing baby bump.

Marie and Takumi got married in 2012. The two are also parents to two daughters, Satsuki and Miko.

On the subject of parenting, Marie opened up to PEOPLE in April 2020, “I take the time to listen. Once they’ve calmed down, I ask them what’s bothering them and then, to let them know I understand, I say, ‘So that made you sad,’ or ‘That’s what you didn’t like.’ I try to honor their feelings.” In the interview, she also noted, “It’s quite natural for kids to have tantrums — when they do, they do!”