Lil Mosey Gets Arrest Order Issued Against Him Over Rape Case

Facebook

The 19-year-old ‘Stuck in a Dream’ spitter and another unnamed man are accused of second-degree rape for allegedly attacking two women in a cabin in January.

AceShowbiz –

Lil Mosey is wanted on a rape charge in Washington. The “Stuck in a Dream” spitter, who was hit with allegations around three months prior, reportedly got an arrest issued against him after failing to appear for a court hearing.

The 19-year-old, whose real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday, April 21. However, he never showed up. TMZ reported that he has been charged with a second-degree rape stemming from an alleged incident in January.

Mosey and another man were accused of raping two women after they went to a cabin to see him. In an affidavit obtained by the outlet, one of the alleged victims said she did consent to have sex with the MC in a vehicle. However, she later blacked out in the cabin after drinking White Claw hard seltzer and champagne.

The woman claimed that she woke up to find the “Blueberry Faygo” rhymer on top of her and he was “pushing her legs up and apart while he was having sex with her.” She further noted that she blacked out a second time and awoke to the other unnamed man forcing himself on her as well.

In the affidavit, the woman claimed to have sustained bruising on her arm, neck and inner knee. She also divulged that she received a message from someone at the party, which said the guys were talking about “training two girls.” The charge against Mosey and his companion carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

In August 2020, Mosey was arrested on a felony gun charge. TMZ reported at that time he was taken into custody after police officers pulled him over for driving without a license plate and found three loaded semi-automatic pistols in his 2016 Cadillac Escalade. He was then released on a 35,000 bond.