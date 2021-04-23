Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — April 23

Here are just a few things that happened this week.
1.
J Balvin remembered when Beyoncé asked him to perform alongside her at Beychella in 2018:
2.
Taylor Zakhar Perez enjoyed a relaxing day on a boat:
3.
Kandy Muse got ready for tonight’s RuPaul’s Drag Race finale:
4.
Sofía Vergara was back at the judges table on America’s Got Talent:
5.
Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her 25th birthday:
6.
Adore Delano got her first vaccine shot:
8.
While Camila Cabello celebrated Earth Day by talking about her love of nature:
9.
Arturo Castro took a vacation to his home country of Guatemala:
10.
Becky G celebrated the release of her and Natti Natasha’s new collab, “Ram Pam Pam”:
11.
Christy Turlington went to a Knicks game with her daughter:
12.
Cardi B had a photo shoot with her new Hermès bag at the Urban Light installation at LACMA:
14.
Gloria Estefan announced she would be costarring alongside Andy Garcia as the parents in the upcoming remake of Father of the Bride:
17.
Ricky Martin did a photo shoot in Miami:
18.
Jennifer Lopez finished filming her latest movie (which costars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz):
19.
And finally, the iconic Rita Moreno shared the trailer for the her upcoming documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It:
