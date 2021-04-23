Home Entertainment Latino Celebrity Instagram Photos — April 23

Here are just a few things that happened this week.


1.

J Balvin remembered when Beyoncé asked him to perform alongside her at Beychella in 2018:

2.

Taylor Zakhar Perez enjoyed a relaxing day on a boat:

3.

Kandy Muse got ready for tonight’s RuPaul’s Drag Race finale:

4.

Sofía Vergara was back at the judges table on America’s Got Talent:

5.

Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her 25th birthday:

6.

Adore Delano got her first vaccine shot:

7.

Shakira celebrated Earth Day by signing an open-letter on The Earth Shot Prize website:

8.

While Camila Cabello celebrated Earth Day by talking about her love of nature:

9.

Arturo Castro took a vacation to his home country of Guatemala:

10.

Becky G celebrated the release of her and Natti Natasha’s new collab, “Ram Pam Pam”:

11.

Christy Turlington went to a Knicks game with her daughter:

12.

Cardi B had a photo shoot with her new Hermès bag at the Urban Light installation at LACMA:

13.

Eva Mendes shared her favorite red carpet moment and why she is against spanking:

14.

Gloria Estefan announced she would be costarring alongside Andy Garcia as the parents in the upcoming remake of Father of the Bride:

15.

Froy Gutierrez had a cover story with Wonderland magazine:

16.

Danny Ramirez did an interview with WWD just ahead of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale:

17.

Ricky Martin did a photo shoot in Miami:

18.

Jennifer Lopez finished filming her latest movie (which costars Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz):

19.

And finally, the iconic Rita Moreno shared the trailer for the her upcoming documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It:

