Kimberly-Clark Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:) reported on Friday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Kimberly-Clark announced earnings per share of $1.72 on revenue of $4.74B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.93 on revenue of $4.97B.

Kimberly-Clark shares are up 4% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.35% from its 52 week high of $160.11 set on August 12, 2020. They are under-performing the S&P Global 100 which is up 8.67% from the start of the year.

Kimberly-Clark shares lost 6.29% in pre-market trade following the report.

Kimberly-Clark follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Kimberly-Clark’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on Monday with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5034 on revenue of $8.63B.

