Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Sexy Figure in String Bikini While Studying Law

When reacting to the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s steamy snaps, singer Kacey Musgraves jokes that the reality star is channeling Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde’.

Kim Kardashian has driven the internet wild with her latest steamy pictures. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who is no stranger to flashing the flesh on social media, flaunted her sexy figure in a string bikini while she was studying for her law degree.

On Thursday, April 22, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to unveil some snaps of her sporting a tan string bathing suit. The images saw her reading her textbook as her laptop and some flash cards were put on a table. In the accompanying message, she simply wrote, “Studying in the Sun.”

Kim’s post has since caught the attention of many. One in particular was her friend Jonathan Cheban who quipped in the comments section, “What law school is this??? Asking for a friend? LOL.” Singer Kacey Musgraves, meanwhile, joked that the reality star is channeling Reese Witherspoon‘s Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” by noting, “Elle Woods wishes.”

The racy photos came more than a month after the estranged wife of Kanye West opened up about her study. When speaking on Vogue’s video series, “Good Morning Vogue”, she divulged, “I’m still in law school. I have two years left and so I have two years under my belt and it’s, I’m ramping it up now.”

“So I have about like six hours every day,” the SKIMS founder went on explaining. “I’m gonna have to get up really early tomorrow and write like a two-hour essay. I’m really hopeful in that I’m working on like a handful of cases.”

Kim first announced her plans to become an attorney like her late father Robert Kardashian in 2019. “I had to think long and hard about this,” she told Vogue at the time. “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”