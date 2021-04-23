Kendall Jenner Granted Second 5-Year Restraining Order in Less Than A Week

Instagram

Just two days after obtaining protective order against Malik Bowker, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star secures a stay-away order against nude intruder Shaquan King.

Kendall Jenner has been granted her second restraining order in as many days against a man who tried to take a swim in her pool.

Shaquan King has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards (90 meters) away from the model, her sister Kylie Jenner and their mum Kris Jenner for the next five years. He also can’t contact the women or go anywhere near their homes, workplaces and vehicles.

The order was delivered by a judge at a Thursday, April 22 hearing. Kendall was at the time represented by her attorney, Kate Mangels.

King trespassed onto Kendall’s property in March and was found naked by her pool after banging on windows at the reality star’s gated home. He was arrested, but TMZ reported that he was only kept around six hours behind the bars because of COVID protocols.

Earlier this week, Kendall was also granted a five-year restraining order against Malik Bowker, who allegedly travelled across America with a plan to shoot Jenner and then himself.

Bowker was placed on a psychiatric hold at a local hospital, but has since been released, and on Tuesday, April 20, Jenner was granted a permanent protective order. It prevented him from having any physical contact with the daughter of Kris Jenner at her home or work.



The order also forbids Bowker to make any electronic contact, either via email or text message, with Kendall. Additionally, it prohibits him from trying to get the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s address.

Both incidents have prompted Kendall to significantly increase her security.