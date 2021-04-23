Kehlani Wishes Her Family Gave More Surprised Reaction to Her Coming Out

Instagram

In a newly-posted TikTok video, the ‘Gangsta’ singer spills on what members of her family told her when she wanted to have a heart to heart conversation with them about her being a lesbian.

AceShowbiz –

Kehlani is a little upset no one in her family was shocked when she came out as a lesbian.

The singer confirmed she’s lesbian in a TikTok video she posted on Thursday, April 22 after a snippet of an Instagram Live, in which she opened up about her sexuality, went viral. “You know the video?” she said. “Well, it’s f**king true. I am gay, g-gay, gay, gay…”

But the star admitted she would have liked members of her family to have been more surprised when she came out to them, adding, “When I want to have a heart to heart with my family, and be like, ‘I finally know that I’m gay,’ they’re like, ‘We know, duh… stupid’, I just feel like, ‘No…, I want you [to] fall on the floor and [say], ‘Congratulations, we had no idea! S**t!’ ”

“Everyone’s just like, ‘Duh, you’re the only one who didn’t f**king know. The f**king closet was glass,’ ” Kehlani added. “So I guess I just wanted y’all to know that everyone knew but me.”

In a previous interview, the “Gangsta” singer opened up about her experience being a queer artist working in mainstream music. Speaking to Advocate, she admitted, “I have a lot of privilege [as a] cisgender-presenting, straight-presenting.”

“I think a lot of artists who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it,” the 25-year-old continued explaining. “A lot of it is very [much] in how they present.” She added, “It’s tougher for trans artists. It’s tougher for black gay men. It’s tougher for black masculine gay women.”